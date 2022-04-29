HCMC launches diversified activities on Workers’ Month 2022

Standing Vice Chairman of the HCMC Labor Confederation Tran Doan Trung shared that the Workers’ Month 2022 would be organized with diversified activities at labor unions of all levels, including those honoring and commending outstanding workers, contests, seminars, exhibitions, activities of exchange, dialogue, care, visit, encouragement of workers, employees and other operations accompanying enterprises to restore and develop production and trading.
Apart from implementing the theme launched by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL), the city's Labor Confederation and workers are also determined to implement the 2022 theme of Ho Chi Minh City to safely and flexibly adapt to and effectively control the Covid-19 pandemic, continue to improve quality, build urban administration, improve the investment environment and accompany businesses.
Besides, he hoped that the enterprise communities in the city would promptly restore production and trading and sustainably develop to create more job opportunities for workers and pay more attention to the improvement of salary, bonuses, meals and benefits for employees.
At the launching ceremony, the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Confederation honored 50 volunteers who are labor union staff and members for their active involvement in the Covid-19 pandemic fight.
On the occasion, responding to the program of union member welfare program, the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Confederation signed agreements with the HCMC Oriental Medicine Association to perform health care for employees and with Microfinance institution CEP to give preferential financial packages to employees in need and will implement online contest on labor safety and hygiene.
In the framework of the 14th Workers’ Month 2022, the unit launched a program “Worker's Day - Beloved Market” with 45 shopping stalls for thousands of trade union members, workers and people of Ho Chi Minh City. The market has taken place from now until 10:00 p.m. on May 1 of 2022.
Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Confederation collaborated with HCMC Union of Business Association (HUBA) to launch a goods selling program offering 20 percent to 40 percent discounts and other promitions to labor unions and employees.
Some photos at the launching ceremony of Workers’ Month 2022: