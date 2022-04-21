  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC kicks off Vietnamese spices festival

A festival to showcase region-specific spices products of Vietnam, update a Vietnam spice map and provide the latest information about Vietnamese spices to young people, enterprises and researchers will be organized in Ho Chi Minh City from April 28 through May 1. 
The festival is organized by the Vietnam High-Quality Goods Business Association, the Food and Foodstuff Association of Ho Chi Minh City (FFA) and relevant units.

The festival will not only focus on introducing spices products with geographical indications and OCOP products with a participation of 20 booths of Vietnamese high-quality goods enterprises, start-up enterprises, craft villages operating in the fields of using spices for food but also launch an exchange program to promote domestic and export markets for spice products.

By Thuy Chi–Translated by Huyen Huong

