HCMC keens on developing affordable houses for low-income workers

At the end of April, social housing projects were kicked off at Linh Trung Export Processing Zone 2 and Long Truong Ward in Thu Duc City, Binh Hung Commune in Binh Chanh District, and a resettlement house project at Thanh Da residence in Binh Thanh District.

The HCMC People’s Committee has set a goal this year of rebuilding 14 Grade-D (Dangerous) old apartment buildings and spending VND500 billion (US$21.4 million) to upgrade 246 Grade-B and Grade-C blocks in the 2016-2020 period.

The city will also check and adjust the planning of appropriate land areas for social housing development, and reconstruction of apartment buildings in accordance with population density, ensuring the feasibility of projects to attract investors.

The municipal authorities plan to solve problems and obstacles of 37 commercial housing projects that have set up a part of their land fund for social housing construction.

There are currently 474 old apartment buildings in the city in need of renovation. The city planned to renovate 237 buildings in the 2016-2020 period. However, only two old buildings have been rebuilt. In addition, the slow removal of houses on/along canals and sluggish resettlement of the life of affected residents have slowed down the projects, said Director of the HCM Department of Construction Tran Hoang Quan.

