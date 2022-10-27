HCMC keen on building dynamic, creative farmers

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai speaks at the conference.

Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai pointed out the main missions, including materialized implementation of the criteria for building new-style rural areas, cultural behaviors in the community; projects of building reading culture, and building and developing an urban culture in districts.



Additionally, the cooperative agreement must focus on developing and building a family that plays key roles in forming, nurturing, and educating a person's personality; building an image of HCMC’s farmers with patriotism, dynamism, creativity, and solidarity with sentimental attachment.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai asked the HCMC’s Farmers Association and the municipal Department of Culture and Sports to effectively carry out mobilization, and emulation movements; honoring and commending typical exemplars.

The HCMC’s Farmers Association and the Department of Culture and Sports of the city sign a cooperative agreement on developing cultural life associated with building new-style rural areas and civilized city in the 2022-2025 period. Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, Tran The Thuan Chairwoman of the HCMC’s Farmers Association, Nguyen Thanh Xuan





By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh