HCMC, Japan’s localities strengthen mutual cooperation

Deputy Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang speaks at the Economic Cooperation Promotion Conference between Hyogo Province and Ho Chi Minh City 2022.



At the Economic Cooperation Promotion Conference between Hyogo Province and Ho Chi Minh City 2022



On this visit, Deputy Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Thi Thang also conveyed the invitation by HCMC People's Committee Chairman Phan Van Mai to leaders of Aichi, Hyogo and Osaka provinces for the Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue 2022 which will be organized in Ho Chi Minh City in December.





Additionally, the city delegation visited and worked with large Japanese corporations.At the working sessions, the HCMC delegation expressed a desire of learning experiences in building and implementing solutions to lure more and more foreign investments in parallel hoping that the Japanese partners would be willing to share experiences in connecting and building integrated solutions for digital infrastructure, urban infrastructure and other essential infrastructures.In addition to understanding the potentialities and cooperation needs of Japanese businesses and investors, the city delegation introduced and updated on the socio-economic situation, investment attraction policies and major projects in need of foreign investment, aiming to seek opportunities to strengthen cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Japan in particular, between Vietnam and Japan in general.Since 1988, Ho Chi Minh City has received more than 1,546 investment and business projects from Japan with a total capital of over US$5.5 billion. Japan is ranked third out of 100 countries and territories investing in HCMC, accounting for 9. 9 percent of the total foreign investment capital in the city.Currently, Japanese investors are concentrating on investment in the processing industry, manufacturing, trading and retail, car and motorbike repair services, real estate, information and communication.As for Hyogo Province, HCMC has 34 projects with a total investment of nearly US$ 22 million pouring into the fields of science and technology, logistics, trade and services.

By Phuong Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong