HCMC issues safety criteria to control Covid-19 by end of September

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Le Hoa Binh speaks at the press conference.



In particular, enterprises will be allowed reoperation following the typical safety criteria issued by the Municipal Department of Industry and Trade, and the department is responsible for reporting the evaluation via the app managed by the Department of Information and Communications.



HCMC issues safety criteria to control Covid-19 by the end of September. (Photo: SGGP/ Huyen Huong)



The effectiveness of the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures along with residents’ awareness of the Covid-19 fight are likely to decide the city’s state after September 30.

Residents have to review and evaluate the safety criteria to eligibly participate in activities.The Department of Information and Communications is collaborating with three administrative units of District 7, Can Gio District and Cu Chi District to implement the evaluation.Mr. Le Hoa Binh also assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority and high-tech parks to propose to the city authorities the number of manufacturers and businesses being allowed to re-operate and the production plans when they all meet the safety criteria and control Covid-19.Besides that, the city has planned to resume the tourism activities in Can Gio and Cu Chi.Concerning the “Covid-19 green card” model, Director of the Municipal Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang said that the model is currently being piloted in District 7, Can Gio District and Cu Chi District, export processing and industrial zones, high-tech parks Besides that, Mr.Thang also informed that HCMC will apply only one app of travel pass declaration after September 15 for residents, aiming to effectively manage their personal information.The key contents were highlighted at a press conference on Covid-19 prevention and control missions by September 30.

By Thanh An, Giao Linh – Translated by Huyen Huong