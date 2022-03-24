HCMC issues regulations on management coordination of foreign workers

Illustrative photo



The regulations set out the duties of the Municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Municipal Department of Public Security, the People's Committees of districts, Thu Duc City and many organizations, individuals without arising from procedures related to the work permit to create conditions for enterprises to strictly comply with regulations on recruitment and usage of foreign workers.

According to the regulations, the information, documents and data provided by the agencies must be used for the right purposes for state management. It is strictly prohibited to take advantage of this information for unauthorized purposes.Currently, 27,000 foreign workers are working in the city , including many experts and managers of key projects.

By Khanh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong