Mr. Ngo Minh Chau, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, yesterday received Ms. Kristina Vogt and the delegation from the Free Hanseatic City of Bremen.

Vice Chairman Ngo Minh Chau affirmed that the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Germany have developed strongly and effectively in all fields since it was established in 1975. In the context of outbreaks of the Covid-19 epidemic, the two countries’ good relationship is evidenced by mutual assistance in epidemic prevention and control.

According to Mr. Ngo Minh Chau, two-way trade turnover between Ho Chi Minh City and Germany in 2021 will reach US$1.8 billion. Germany currently has 218 investment projects in the southern largest city with a total capital of $343 million, ranking 15th out of 116 countries and territories investing in the city. Ho Chi Minh City and Bremen City have many similarities and complementary strengths.

Bremen city has strengths in seaports and maritime services, which are also areas in that Ho Chi Minh City is in demand. Both are gateways for international exchanges and important economic centers of Vietnam and Germany.

Mr. Chau believed that, through this visit to Ho Chi Minh City, the delegation will have a more general view of the potential of cooperation between HCMC and Bremen City. Along with the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, the relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Bremen city will have more opportunities for further development.

Mr. Ngo Minh Chau affirmed that HCMC authorities always create favorable conditions for cooperation between German and HCMC businesses, and suggested the two sides study training programs and exchange experts in the field of high technology and digital transformation.

Kristina Vogt said that the potential for cooperation between Germany and Vietnam in general, and between Ho Chi Minh City and Bremen city is still very huge. Bremen is ready to support the southern metropolis in training high-quality human resources to serve the needs of socio-economic development. Besides, through this visit, the delegation wanted to promote cooperation with vocational schools and sports centers in the city.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Anh Quan