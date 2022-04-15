HCMC invites businesses to join hands in developing digital transformation

The signing ceremony of a cooperation agreement between Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications, Ho Chi Minh City Business Association and Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association (Photo: SGGP)

At the beginning of the conference, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai said that leaders of HCMC expected to listen to businesses and ICT experts’ consultation on what the steering committee of the digital transformation program needs to do for the success of the digital transformation process.

At the conference, Mr. Lam Nguyen Hai Long, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association affirmed that digital transformation is not only an opportunity but also the responsibility and mission of the city's IT businesses in implementing the program with the city.

According to him, digital transformation has created new industries and business models and governance models, so if digital transformation is applied to public administration, it will definitely create a public administration model to serve the people in the right way.

Many meeting participants proposed that the city should have a preferential policy to support companies specializing in data and training human resources in this field. Moreover, businesses and people, especially small and medium enterprises should access open data easily.

Mr. Ngo Dien Hy, Deputy General Director of VNPT Group, proposed that building a database and developing a data science team is necessary while the city should set up a public-private partnership in data mining and providing services to the people. By the way, the leader of VNPT expressed that VNPT really wants to cooperate with the city to develop the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Consulting and Support Center (DX Center).

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Duong Anh Duc Regarding human resources, Associate Professor Vu Hai Quan, Director of Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City, said that Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, with many advanced IT training programs, currently has an enrollment of 4,350 students. The school, therefore, expected that businesses will accompany the school in training to improve human resources.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai wishes that scientists, experts, businesses, and organizations proactively participate in the strategy to complete the mission of digital transformation for the city’s development.

Five tasks including establishing a mechanism to support businesses participating in digital transformation, in both IT enterprises and application enterprises, developing human resource strategy, strategy to ensure information security, data strategy, and building a digital hub for the southern city must be done immediately.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Duong Anh Duc revealed city leaders have learned many things by listening to opinions at such conferences. Based on that, there will be specific working programs, following moves to implement factors that make up the digital economy, exploiting digital resources to realize the city's digital transformation goals.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Anh Quan