HCMC inspects management of apartment building

People in Goldview apartment building in District 4 don't hold ownership certificates though they pay all money



The municipal People’s Committee has issued a dispatch on the implementation of inspection of the management and use of apartment buildings in the city, according to the previous recommendation of the Department of Construction.

According to the Department of Construction, of 1,518 apartments with 2,445 lots in Ho Chi Minh City, roughly 474 old apartments were built before 1975 currently. Over the past time, the department has received complaints and disputes related to apartment buildings.

The Department said that most of the disputes related to the rights and obligations of the investor, the management board, the management board, the operation management unit, and the ownership of an apartment building.

Moreover, it also involves in responsibilities of many state agencies at all levels, such as issuing certificates, handling violations of construction orders, fire prevention and fighting, and maintenance funds. Some problems with apartment buildings relate to the responsibilities of many administrative management bodies at all levels.

Facing the above issues, the municipal People's Committee assigned the Department of Construction to assume the prime responsibility for, and coordinate with relevant agencies and people's committees of districts and Thu Duc City to carry out the inspection according to their assigned functions and tasks. The Department of Construction will summarize and report on inspection results as well as propose solutions to overcome difficulties and problems in the process of management and use of the apartment building. The report should be submitted to the city People’s Committee before July 31, 2022.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan