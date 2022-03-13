HCMC Inspectorate determines many shortcomings in public investment





Specifically, the inspection was carried out on the implementation of two public investment projects in 2019, including the repair and upgrade project of provincial road No.9 (Dang Thuc Vinh Street in Hoc Mon District) and the construction project to expand the campus of District 12 Technical Economic College. The HCMC Inspectorate concluded that the project to repair and upgrade provincial road No.9, which must be completed in December 2021, had not yet met the schedule. This tardiness is caused by slow compensation and site clearance work, leading to not having an empty ground for construction. Relocation categories were also delayed. It is the road connecting HCMC with Binh Duong and Long An provinces, with heavy traffic. Therefore, the sluggish project progress has caused difficulties to travel demand of people and reduced the efficiency of public investment projects.Regarding the management of public investment projects at the Department of Planning and Investment of HCMC, the HCMC Inspectorate determines that most public investment projects changed their schedules, so public investment projects took a long time and were disbursed slowly. Many projects that allocate capital exceeding the time limit are not implemented properly according to Decree No.77 of the Government on medium-term and annual investment plans. The arrangement of capital plans for some projects is not close to reality, leading to failed disbursement, and reducing the completion rate of public investment plans in 2019. The appraisal of some projects is not suitable in terms of progress, and some projects have not yet received investment decisions. The responsibility for the above limitations and shortcomings belongs to the Director and leaders of the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment, sub-departments, and investors.From the inspection report, the Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC concluded and assigned the Director of the Department of Planning and Investment to direct relevant individuals, units, and departments to seriously review and draw lessons from the limitations and shortcomings stated in the inspection conclusion. At the same time, they must review and monitor projects with changes in progress, projects with capital allocation exceeding the time limit, and accelerate the progress of public investment to ensure schedule and efficiency, contributing to improving the social security infrastructure in the city.

By Van Minh – Translated by Gia Bao