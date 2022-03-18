HCMC, Indonesia strengthen cooperation

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) receives newly-accredited Indonesian Consul General in HCMC Agustaviano Sofjan. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, the City Chairman highly appreciated the traditional friendly relationship in various fields between Vietnam and Indonesia, especially the establishment of the strategic partnership between the two countries in 2013.



He expressed his sincere thanks for the sharing and support taken by Indonesia in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in HCMC and affirmed that the municipal government will always create favorable conditions for the communities of foreign enterprises in the city, including Indonesia companies to do business conveniently.

He hoped that with the support of the Consulate General of Indonesia in HCMC, the city will have chances to cooperate with the capital of Indonesia, Jakarta in the sectors of digital transformation and urban management.

In addition, the southern economic hub will also be ready to coordinate with the Consulate General of Indonesia to strengthen the cooperation of economy, trade and tourism between Indonesia and HCMC, towards the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the strategic partnership between the two countries in 2023.

It aims at pushing bilateral turnovers of trade, investment and tourism between HCMC and Indonesia to 50 percent of the whole country. The bilateral trade turnover between the city and Indonesia accounts for US$1.4 billion of the total number of US$11 billion between the two countries. HCMC has attracted US$40 million among US$600 million that Indonesia has spent to invest in Vietnam; and 100,000 among 200,000 Indonesian tourists visiting Vietnam.

Mr. Phan Van Mai stressed that the city will always support and create advantages for the newly-accredited Indonesian Consul General to complete good his task, contributing to the good relation between the two countries.

For his part, Mr. Agustaviano Sofjan pledged to cooperate with the city’s leaders to further develop relations of economy, trade and tourism and strengthen exchanges between the people of the two countries. He hoped that Indonesian and Vietnamese businesses, including HCMC’s enterprises will enhance the connection and air routes linking localities of the two nations to be resumed as soon as possible.





By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh