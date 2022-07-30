HCMC, Indonesia see a lot of potential for cooperation

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) receives Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi.

At the reception, Chairman Mai highly appreciated the activities during the visit of Indonesian Ambassador Denny Abdi.



He said that HCMC always ensures the best conditions for activities of daily living, trade and business of foreigners in the city, including Indonesian people.

The city's leader hoped that Indonesia would share experience in the fields of digital transformation, trade, investment and education.

He suggested that Ambassador Denny Abdi could introduce Indonesia’s localities that have appropriate conditions to cooperate with HCMC and contribute to boosting bilateral cooperation between Vietnam and Indonesia in general and HCMC particularly.

Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi said that the Indonesian enterprise community highly appreciated the business and investment environment of HCMC.

He believed that the two countries will make an active contribution to the ASEAN region when they promote cooperative programs. Both nations need to focus on cooperating in the sectors of education, high tech, digital economy, research and development.





By Thanh Hang – Translated by Kim Khanh