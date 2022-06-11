HCMC- Indonesia relationship has positive results

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) receives Indonesian Consul General to HCMC Agustaviano Sofjan. (Photo: Viet Dung)



At the meeting, the city Party chief highlighted the positive achievements of Ho Chi Minh City- Indonesia relations in passing years. Specifically, by the end of 2021, Indonesia invested 56 projects with a total capital of over US$41 million in HCMC, ranking 31st out of 116 countries and territories investing in the city.

Ho Chi Minh City is concentrating on the acceleration of economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, notably on the development of supply chains, technological innovation, building a smart city towards an international financial center to create a drive for socio-economic development and improve the people's life quality.



Secretary Nguyen Van Nen hoped that the newly-appointed Indonesian Consul General will support in connectivity of innovative start-up enterprises and push up cooperation relations in the fields of the digital economy and logistics infrastructure development.



Indonesian Consul General Agustaviano Sofjan informed that next month, the Consulate General will host a business forum in Ho Chi Minh City contributing to promoting economic relations between Vietnam and Indonesia.



On Friday afternoon, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdoms to Vietnam Gareth Ward on the occasion of the end of his working term in Vietnam.



At the meeting, the city Party chief highly appreciated the development of the cooperation relationship between the two nations in recent years, especially the active contribution of the ambassador. During the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Vietnam, the British Embassy in Vietnam and the British Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City performed many practical support programs for Vietnam generally and Ho Chi Minh City particularly.



