HCMC increases its level of preparedness, response action for new Covid-19 cases

Deputy Head of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai

He added that the number of hospitalizations is always higher than the number of discharges. Besides, the new Covid-19 Omicron variant is a cause for concern. However, he affirmed the city has put the disease under control.

Mr. Hai said that people should not neglect preventative cautions especially the 5 K principles. City dwellers should don face masks and adhere to the health sector’s physical distancing recommendations.

Head of the Office of the city’s Department of Health Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai said that the city currently has 319 available medical stations; moreover, 344 mobile medical stations have been added. The Department of Health will send medical workers in big hospitals to help grass-root infirmaries in districts with a lot of Covid-19 patients who are eligible for receiving home care.

To further support the mobile health system and medical facilities, the city Department of Health has submitted to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City a project on home care for Covid-19 patients under the care of staff from private health infirmaries.



Regarding the vaccination plan for the third dose, Ms. Huynh Mai said that the department has sent an official dispatch to the Ministry of Health, but at the moment, it is necessary to focus on vaccinating all groups of students aged 12-17 that have not received the second dose of vaccines.

Head of the Office of the city’s Department of Health Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai Talking about patient overload at medical facilities, Ms. Huynh Mai said that 11,000 people have been hospitalized while the number of existing beds in the city is over 51,000. HCMC health authority is trying to curb patient overload.

Additionally, Ms. Huynh Mai disclosed that 597 medical workers resigned from hospitals in 2020 but in the first ten months of 2021, approximately 968 doctors and nurses have submitted their resignation in some medical stations.

Trinh Duy Trong from the Department of Education and Training announced to instruct schools upon detection of Covid-19 patients. Around 93 percent of parents agreed to a vaccination plan for their children. All districts have finished the injection of the Covid-19 vaccine.



Deputy Director of the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Van Lam said that so far, more than 39,752 employees have been returning to work in enterprises. Currently, Ho Chi Minh City has 127 employment companies including the Employment Service Center and the Youth Employment Service Center. Since October 1, the two centers have helped more than 63,000 people to work in companies.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Dan Thuy