HCMC increases investment capital in school building projects

Delegates come to an agreement on adjusting investment projects of schools in the city.

The municipal People’s Council also passed resolutions in the education sector, such as releasing the list of public services using State capital, adjusting state budget estimates in 2022, and extending the time for the implementation and disbursement of the public investment plans in 2021.



Delegates came to an agreement on adjusting investment projects of schools in Binh Chanh District, including the Vinh Loc A secondary school, Tan Kien primary school, Vinh Loc A kindergarten, and project of investment and construction of technical infrastructure of Tan Kien medical complex.

The investment capital of the Vinh Loc A secondary school, Tan Kien primary school, Vinh Loc A kindergarten has increased from VND139.3 billion (US$6 million) to VND186.181 billion (US$8 million); from VND100 billion to VND138.613 billion; and from VND60 billion to VND9.855 billion respectively from now until 2025.



The People’s Council of HCMC passes many important resolutions in the education sector.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh