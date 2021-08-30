HCMC inaugurates Phuoc Loc Field Hospital for Covid-19 patient treatment

The inauguration ceremony of the Phuoc Loc Field Hospital for Covid-19 patient treatment



The ceremony was under the witness of Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam and leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, representatives of the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Health.

The newly-established field hospital has the capital of 300 beds serves Covid-19 patient treatment

Amid the current complicated development of the pandemic, the Ministry of Public Security promptly urged the relevant units to establish the Phuoc Loc Field Hospital with its capacity of 300 beds to serve police forces infected with Covid-19.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong