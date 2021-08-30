HCMC inaugurates Phuoc Loc Field Hospital for Covid-19 patient treatment

The inauguration ceremony of the Phuoc Loc Field Hospital for Covid-19 patient treatment
The ceremony was under the witness of Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam and leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, representatives of the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Health.Speaking at the ceremony, Lieutenant General Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Deputy Minister of Public Security said that the police forces have drastically implemented many solutions in the Covid-19 fight since the pandemic outbreak in the Southern provinces and cities and Ho Chi Minh City.
Over two thousand police officers have been infected with coronavirus, including dozens of deaths related to Covid-19.
The newly-established field hospital has the capital of 300 beds serves Covid-19 patient treatment
Amid the current complicated development of the pandemic, the Ministry of Public Security promptly urged the relevant units to establish the Phuoc Loc Field Hospital with its capacity of 300 beds to serve police forces infected with Covid-19.Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam earnestly called for all the people to overcome the difficult circumstances and try their best to perform self-isolation between a person and another person, between house and house.
The newly-established hospital is the first field hospital for Covid-19 patient treatment of the Ministry of Public Security in the Southern region.