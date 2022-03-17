HCMC inaugurates Bach Dang Wharf Park, Me Linh Park

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau, Standing Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh, Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau attended and cut the ribbon to inaugurate the parks under the witness of local people.
According to the Municipal Department of Construction, the Bach Dang Wharf Park Renovation Project was completed on an embellishment scale of about 1.6 hectares, including 8,700 meters for walkways, yards made from volcanic granite and 7,000 meters of ornamental greenery with its shape of architectural space of lotus strings throughout the park, creating clear space and view to Saigon Riverside.
Besides, the park has been installed with automatic watering systems, lighting systems, modern art lighting systems which would contribute to enhancing the management effectiveness and the comfort serving for people, creating a highlight, especially at night. The park was completed in advance of the Lunar New Year.
Regarding Me Linh Park, it was completed with an embellishment scale of nearly 0.6 hectares which was renovated and upgraded to create a landscape connecting Bach Dang Wharf Park to Thu Ngu flagpole. The park was embellished with pathways and granite walkways along with seating facilities in miniature areas. Besides, the park was also installed with new lighting systems, creating more greenery areas serving the communities.
Besides the renovation of Me Linh Park, Bach Dang Wharf Park, the incense burner placed at the foot of the statue of Saint Tran Hung Dao has brought a new fresh landscape for the city center and followed the wishes of the city’s residents.
Some photos were captured at an inauguration ceremony of Bach Dang Wharf Park, Me Linh Park this morning: