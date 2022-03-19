HCMC, important partner of Japan

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) receives Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the authorities and people of HCMC, the City’s Chairman expressed his sincere thanks for the sharing and support taken by the Government, businesses and people of Japan in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in HCMC.



At the reception for Mr. Yamada Takio, Mr. Phan Van Mai highly appreciated remarkable cooperation achievements between Vietnam and Japan that have been still further developed.

He said that the HCMC administration will work closely with the Consulate General of Japan to successfully organize the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan, including the Japan-Vietnam Festival in 2023 that is considered as the highlight of the event.

The municipal government always identifies HCMC as a center linking the two countries and pay attention to the development orientation of relations with Japan in various fields, including tourism and services. HCMC's first metro line is expected to be put into operation on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan, he added.

For his part, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio hoped that the metro line No. 1 project will be completed on time to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the city’s government will continue to create favorable conditions for Japanese businesses’s sustainable trade and production.





By Thanh Hang – Translated by Kim Khanh