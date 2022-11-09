HCMC implements solutions to support businesses to remove difficulties

HCMC focuses on developing key industries and supporting industries

The reports were released yesterday at the meeting between the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council on supervising the implementation of the 2022 theme ‘Safely and flexibly adapting to and controlling the Covid-19 epidemic, continuing to improve the quality of urban government construction, improving the investment environment, accompanying businesses’ with the departments of Planning and Investment, Tourism, Industry and Trade, the Union of Business Associations and the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center.

Deputy Director of the Department of Planning and Investment Dao Minh Chanh said that the department has provided third-staged online services for the creation of the most convenient conditions for businesses and foreign investors.

Additionally, the department also promulgated and effectively implemented the plan to support enterprises in 2022, supporting small and medium enterprises.

Last but not least, the department advised the city on trade and tourism investment promotion programs, improving the city's competitiveness index (PCI), assessing the competitiveness of departmental agencies, and improving the business and investment environment.

Meanwhile, the Department of Industry and Trade announced that it has implemented many digitization programs such as giving opinions on the development of logistics industry development projects, deploying logistics centers, and improving management capacity for businesses.

In order to support businesses, the department will focus on developing key industries and supporting industries in addition to supporting domestic enterprises to stimulate domestic consumption and diversifying export products, and expanding markets.

The Department also supported the import and export of agricultural products and processed foods and built a supply chain to implement a market stabilization program.

According to the HCMC Investment and Trade Promotion Center, over the past time, 102 trade and investment promotion activities have been carried out. This center has focused on promoting products and launching weeks for selling specialized export products, and on-site export for multinational corporations.

Besides, the center has conducted investment promotion and organized a meeting between 13 representatives of companies with city leaders who were calling for investment in outlying districts such as Cu Chi and Hoc Mon with approved investment capital of more than VND10,000 billion.

The center has also organized European economic forums and a talk between enterprises with the city government which will help remove barriers for businesses.

Being an industry heavily affected by the pandemic, the Department of Tourism said that it is preparing to invest in a database of the tourism industry because this year is the time for the tourism sector’s safety adaptation (or the tourism industry recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic), so the department focuses on developing tourism products, each district has a tourism product, in addition to improving urban government capacity and deploying the fourth-staged online public services and connecting banks with tourism businesses. Commercial banks have given more than VND600 billion to support the recovery of the tourism sector.

Thanks to the joint efforts of all sectors, the city's 10-month budget revenue has reached VND395,000 billion, exceeding the budget estimates for the whole year, said Ms. Phan Thi Hong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance.

At the meeting, delegates also asked the Department of Industry and Trade about the management model for traditional markets, and how to eliminate spontaneous markets to control food safety and hygiene.

Regarding gasoline, because private traders have been buying the commodity without discount, they suffered a loss and had to stop selling.

The Department of Industry and Trade coordinated with market surveillance employees to inspect large petroleum systems to ensure the supply of gasoline for city dwellers’ demand.

Delegates in the monitoring delegation suggested that the tourism industry have solutions to build the city's tourism brands, and how to make all public toilets in the city clean. The tourism sector must pay heed to safe food hygiene to help holiday-makers enjoy Vietnamese traditional food.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said that the department has signed a tourism security program with the city police force as well as connected with other industries for a formation of a value chain with competitive prices. The sector also liaised with airlines and linked destinations with the aim to reduce prices for improving the sector’s competitiveness.

By Han Ni - Translated by Anh Quan