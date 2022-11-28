Staff from water companies install a water measurement clock for households (PHoto: SGGP)

Accordingly, after four years of implementing many synchronous solutions from 2018 to 2022, Ho Chi Minh City has seen a sharp reduction in the amount of underground water exploitation.

However, the southern largest city aims to reduce groundwater exploitation to 100,000 cubic meters a day and night by 2025 and gradually stop the exploitation of underground water. To encourage people not over-use the water underground, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment has requested the Saigon Water Supply Corporation and the Saigon Water Infrastructure Company to have solutions to ensure the quality and water supply for all households citywide.

Moreover, the two water companies must have plans to invest and install level 2 and level 3 water supply pipelines in some areas where there is no water supply network or areas with incomplete water supply network to meet city dwellers’ demand for clean water.

Regarding enterprises engaging in production and business activities inside and outside export processing zones and industrial parks that wish to use underground water, the city only considers granting a short-term license for groundwater exploitation for several specific companies.

By Ha Van - Translated by Dan Thuy