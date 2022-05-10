HCMC implements diversified activities during Workers' Month

Specifically, the Labor Federation of Ho Chi Minh City held a meeting to present gifts to 61 workers suffering occupational injuries of 51 percent or more. Apart from visits and extending encouragement, the city's trade union gave a gift of VND1 million (US$43.5) in cash and other essential goods and stuff to each worker getting work-related accidents.The Labor Federation of Binh Thanh District, District 10, District 8, District 6 and District 1 have paid attention to caring union members and needy labors, especially those workers who get occupational injuries via practical activities and free voucher gifts.
The Labor Federation of Thu Duc City launched Workers' Day, Phien Cho Nghia Tinh (Beloved Fair) along with other activities such as the inauguration of Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space, giving five trade union shelters to workers with difficult circumstances in housing, presenting five savings books worth VND10 million (US$435) each to needy union members, and offering gifts to 200 union members affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Besides, the Labor Federation of Thu Duc City signed a welfare program with ten goods providers. On the occasion, 3,000 union members and disadvantageous workers can chance to buy zero-dong essential goods.