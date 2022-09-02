HCMC hosts mass wedding for 100 worker couples on National Day

The worker couples offere flowers to President Ho Chi Minh at his statue in Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall.

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu; Standing deputy head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization, Nguyen Thi Bach Mai; Chairwoman of the HCMC Women Union, Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran, Secretary of the HCYU of HCMC, Phan Thi Thanh Phuong; and Head of the Department of Culture and Society under the HCMC People’s Council, Cao Thanh Binh attended the event to extend congratulations on starting workers’ life together.

The low-income couples, including disadvantaged and disabled workers, and volunteers who participated in the city’s fight against Covid-19 pandemic received assistance such as wedding outfits, make-up, photos, wedding flowers, wedding party, one-year rental support and more.

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu (L) hands over the "City's badge" to workers.

The worker couples offered flowers to President Ho Chi Minh at his statue at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall and received the “City’s badge” from Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu.

They joined a street parade with the city’s leaders on double-decker buses and a wedding party at the Long Bien Palace in Go Vap District.

Up to now, the organization board has organized mass weddings for 1,022 worker couples for over 13 years.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh