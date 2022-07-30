HCMC hopes to receive more US businesses, investors

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) receives outgoing Consul General of the U.S. Consulate General in HCMC, Marie C. Damour on July 29.

At the meeting, the city’s Party Chief congratulated the outgoing diplomat on excellently fulfilling her assigned mission in the southern economic hub and expressed his sincere thanks for the sharing and support taken by the US Government and people in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in HCMC.



He hoped that she would support her successor in implementing assigned missions and boosting bilateral cooperation between Vietnam and the US in general and HCMC particularly in order to gain higher achievements in the coming time.

For her part, Consul General of the U.S. Consulate General in HCMC, Marie C. Damour thanked municipal leaders and administration for creating optimal conditions and supporting her to fulfill tasks and for the city’s support in helping American citizens who are living and working in HCMC during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She pledged to share her experience of the US-HCMC relationships with the successor and continue to speed up cooperation plans between the two sides. She also hoped that there will be more US businesses coming to HCMC to learn about investment opportunities.





By Phuong Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh