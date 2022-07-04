HCMC hopes for stronger ties with Germany’s Frankfurt city

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) and Frankfurt Mayor Peter Feldmann at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)



Mai said HCMC views Frankfurt as one of the key foreign localities in its external relations.

He noted as there remains much potential for bilateral cooperation, the two sides should step up partnerships in trade, investment, information technology, science, environmental protection, and tourism.

Meanwhile, Feldmann expressed his hope that in the time ahead, the two cities will further intensify exiting relations and expand cooperation to the areas matching HCMC’s interest and Frankfurt’s strength such as information technology, education, and environmental protection.

During their working trip, the Frankfurt delegation will attend the opening ceremony of the city’s representative office in HCMC and an international automotive industry exhibition. They will also visit some German enterprises operating in the southern economic hub of Vietnam.

VNA