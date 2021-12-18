HCMC honors winners of 15th National Press Awards

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (R) presents awards to winners the 15th National Press Awards in 2020.



Two B prizes went to the Voice of HCMC’s People (VOH) and Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper while one C prize belonged to the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper for the article on negative effects and bad news on social media platforms that can influence users by journalist Tran Binh.

Another work on building and developing Vietnamese culture and people by a group og reporters namely Tran Thi Thu Ha and Ngo Bich Quyen of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and the Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) Newspaper received the encouragement prizes.

On this occasion, the Standing Committee of the municipal Party Committee also offered cash prizes worth VND15 million of each to 10 good articles on HCMC of the Central press agencies.

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee, Le Van Minh (R) and Chairman of the HCMC Journalists Association , Tran Trong Dung (L) offer prizes to 10 good articles on HCMC of the Central press agencies.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue congratulated winners and highly appreciated outstanding contribution of reporters Vietnamese Journalism.

News agencies in the city will always support the municipal government, follow the introduction of guidelines and policies of the Party and promptly provide accurate information about concerned issues in various fields of economy, policy, society and day-to-day life of the people.

The city’s media force has joined the battle against coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. They are always presented at Covid-19 hotspots, he stressed.

The newspapers have actively provided latest information about economic recovery measures and investment environmental improvement in Vietnam in general and HCMC particularly after the city returned to the new normal state.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue speaks at the event.



By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh