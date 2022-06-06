HCMC honors typical young, launches summer volunteer campaign

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai speaks at the event.

Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai appreciated the activities and works which were carried out by youth throughout the city during the “Young people study and work in accordance with Uncle Ho’s teachings” campaign.





He hoped young people will do their jobs to the best of their abilities and make every effort and energy to the growth of the society and country as well as achieve outstanding performance in the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals and style" program

An exchange with young people who follow Uncle Ho’s teachings. Secretary of the Central Committee of the Youth Union Nguyen Minh Triet (L) and Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (R) present certificates of merit to outstanding youth. Secretary of the Central Committee of the Youth Union Nguyen Minh Triet (5th , L) and Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (5th, R) congratulate typical young people.

On the same day, the 2022 Summer Volunteer Campaign kicked off in the city, attracting over 3,000 youngsters.





This year’s campaign will include Mua He Xanh (Green Summer) , Hoa Phuong Do (Red flamboyant), Tiep Suc Mua Thi (assistance for candidates in the national high school graduation examination), Ky Nghi Hong(Pink Vacation), Hanh Quan Xanh ( young soldiers join social voluntary works) and Gia Su Ao Xanh (young students provide free classes for children who are living in difficult condition).

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai speaks at the launching ceremony

The volunteers will participate in social welfare works including caring for people under preferential treatment policy, poor households, young people with disabilities, older adults living alone, children affected by Covid-19; providing post-Covid check-ups to citizens; carrying out activities supporting young entrepreneurs to resume operation after the pandemic; developing internet-based activities.



The campaign will take place in Thu Duc City and 21 districts in HCMC and the neighboring provinces in the Southeast, Central, Highlands and Mekong Delta regions, and Laos.

At the launching ceremony of the 2022 Summer Volunteer Campaign in HCMC

The volunteers will participate in social welfare works including organizing summer courses for children; teaching law, and cultivation and breeding techniques.

They will also participate in key activities covering environmental protection, new rural development, traffic safety, social security and urban civilization; organizing summer courses for children and repairing houses, electric systems and roads in remote areas.

After the launching ceremony, volunteers participated in the “For the city’s environment” program in response to the World Environment Day (June 5).

More than 3,000 volunteers participate in the 2022 Summer Volunteer Campaign.



By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh