HCMC honors 61 outstanding young, friendly cadres, officials

Deputy Head of the Municipal Commission of Mass Mobilization, Ngo Van Luan speaks at the event.

The ceremony aims to mark the 11th Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in HCMC, the 12th National Congress of the Youth Union for the 2022-2027 tenure, and the 40th anniversary of the HCMC Youth Workers' Traditional Day (15 Oct. 1982 – 2022).



Launched in 2011, the award honors outstanding young and friendly cadres and officials who applied practical solutions and initiatives at work, especially in administrative reform, and had a high spirit of responsibility and good performance in the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals and style”.

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union held a ceremony honoring 61 outstanding young and friendly cadres and officials.

After the award ceremony, exemplary models took part in the “Connection between cadres and officials with young employees in HCMC” program at the headquarters of the municipal People’s Committee.

Previously, outstanding young and friendly cadres and officials offered flowers at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue walking street.







By Hong Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh