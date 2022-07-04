HCMC honors 248 outstanding workers’ families

At the ceremony honoring 248 workers’ outstanding families

The event aims to honor the traditional cultural values of Vietnamese families and give a chance for families to exchange and share their experience in building a cultural family towards the sustainable development of families in the period of industrialization and modernization of the country.



The event was co-organized by the Trade Unions and Youth Unions of processing and industrial zones in collaboration with HEPZA (HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority) Business Association (HBA).

On the same day, the Trade Union of District 5 also organized “Family Day” honoring 111 “prosperous, equal, advanced, happy and sustainable” families.





By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh