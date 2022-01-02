HCMC honors 14 outstanding young citizens in 2021

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the event (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of January 1, 14 excellent young citizens of Ho Chi Minh City in 2021 were honored by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in HCMC at the Youth Culture House. They have been making positive contributions to the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman Mai congratulated 14 young citizens. According to him, while the entire machinery of state and city dwellers have struggled against the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 464,000 volunteers have registered to take part in the epidemic prevention and control.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union initiatives such as Rice ATM , Oxy ATM, Gratitude Kitchen, Gratitude Market, Mini supermarket offering goods at zero dong, Community refrigerator, One million meals, F0 medicine bag, Love bus, and voluntary blood donation activities have helped to ensure the city’s social security and the disadvantaged.

City's dwellers will never forget frontline doctors and medical staff’s white coats, Union staff, civil servants, and employees diligently taking care of social security and supporting preventive health work.

Nguyen Vo Ngoc Giau, one of the 14 outstanding young citizens, performs at the event (Photo: SGGP) At the event (Photo: SGGP) Residents will also keep in their hearts the image of young entrepreneurs who make efforts to research and launch new products and services, artists who bring their talents to convey positive energy to the community, young soldiers who both ensure epidemic prevention and control while continuing to perform the tasks of fighting and preventing crime, ensuring security, order and social safety, as well as young volunteers in the community and monks who sacrificed themselves in makeshift hospitals", said the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

The Standing Committee of the City Party Committee is very pleased because 14 typical people voted as outstanding young citizens this year have made positive contributions to all fields. Among them, many have left a lasting impression on city dwellers during the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, said Chairman Phan Van Mai.

He said that the future of the country, as well as the future of the city, belongs to young people- the next generation. Thereby, he reminded the young generation to remember the teachings of President Ho Chi Minh that the task of the youth is not to ask for what the country has given them but to ask themselves what they have done for the country.



Mr. Phan Van Mai (R) and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC To Thi Bich Chau give certificate to an outstandng young man at the event (Photo: SGGP) He suggested that young people learn and follow the morality and style of President Ho Chi Minh to apply Uncle Ho's teachings in specific situations to overcome all difficulties.

In 2022, the city has to perform dual tasks including continued prevention and control of the epidemic and persevere in economic recovery, maintain security and order, and ensure social security. This is the year of launching emulation to welcome the congresses of the Youth Union at all levels, moving to the 11th Congress of the HCMC Communist Youth Union and the 12th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minnh Communist Youth Union and also the year the main activities take place values of the Youth Union with the theme "Dedication Aspiration - Youth Life". Mr. Mai believed that these activities will attract and gather many city union members and youth.

He also asked Party organizations to consider these outstanding young citizens as worthy and potential successors. The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union must thereby train, foster, and create a source of young people from the Union's work to supplement the Party's contingent.

Along with that, the Communist Youth Union should organize patriotic emulation movements among city union members and youth to detect and promptly praise typical examples. Fourteen outstanding young citizens honored this year have been selected from 150 candidates from 56 organizations in Ho Chi Minh City.

In addition, the Communist Youth Union also awarded certificates of merit to 17 typical young people in the southern metropolis in 2021.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan