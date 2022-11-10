HCMC honors 101 outstanding individuals, organizations with silent contributions

Secretary of the Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (C) honors people and organizations are typical examples.

Honored people and organizations are typical examples of working and doing the work to the best of their abilities as well as contributing to the social community and the city’s movements, such as building new–style rural areas, protecting the environment and national security, participating in charitable activities, caring for the public's health, offering study encouragement scholarships, especially fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.



Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary of the Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his sincere appreciation to prominent individuals and organizations and praised their good works and significant contribution to the community.

He hoped they will continue spreading good values in society and pioneering in improving life quality in HCMC as well as inspiring others to do good things.

Among the honored individuals are Ms. Mai Ngoc Chau who has spent many years offering free meals to poor patients and their relatives in Cho Ray Hospital; major Nguyen Trung Kien of Gia Dinh Regiment under the Military Command of HCMC who gives sponsorship for three children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic of a family.

Mr. Tran Ngoc Nghia of Binh Chanh District’s An Phu Tay Commune has taken more than ten years to clean up paths in his village while Tran Khanh Tuong, a disadvantaged student of the HCMC University of Medicine and Pharmacy has joined programs offering free medical check-ups to needy people, blood donation and other charity activities.

There was also Mr. Nguyen Van Hoang who has taught art to children with disabilities; and Vietnamese American Vo Ta Han who has launched a program to give books to students since 1988.

This is the fifth time that the event is organized with a total number of 130 organizations and 448 individuals who have been praised since its launch.

By Thai Phuong, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh