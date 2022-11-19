HCMC holds memorial ceremony for Covid-19 victims

Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen (L), Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (2nd, L) and religious dignitaries at the memorial ceremony

Attending the memorial service included HCMC government leaders and family members of the victims, including Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thi Le, and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Tran Kim Yen.



Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thi Le (2nd, R) and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Tran Kim Yen (3rd, R) at the memorial service

The event aims to express sympathy for families who have suffered a loss during this pandemic, encourage Covid-19 victims’ relatives to overcome their grief and difficulties as well as remind people not to neglect preventive measures against Covid-19 and work on economic recovery in the city in the new normal state, President of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Tran Kim Yen said at the event.

She extended her sincere thanks to individuals and organizations at home and abroad for their significant contributions to the city’s struggle against the virus, and to ministries, departments, localities and religious missions throughout the country that joined hands in response to the municipal government’s call for the community’s forces to participate in the fight against Covid-19.

HCMC leaders offer incense to Covid-19 victims. Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen offers incense to Covid-19 victims. Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thi Le (R) and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Tran Kim Yen (L) Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Tran Kim Yen speaks at the event. Religious dignitaries at the memorial ceremony Representatives of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC attend the event. People can not suppress their emotions at the memorial ceremony. Delegates offer incense and flowers to commemorate deceased victims of Covid-19.



By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh