HCMC holds mass wedding of 20 frontline medical staff couples

An art show named “Alive pulse” to honor doctors and medical staff involved in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic was taken place at the Military Medical Hospital 175 under the Ministry of National Defense last night.
Former Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Former Vice President Truong My Hoa, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women's Union Ha Thi Nga, Deputy Chairwoman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang attended the special event.

At the program, the organizers held a mass wedding ceremony of 20 couples who were medical staff of the Military Medical Hospital 175. Those couples had to put off  wedding ceremony for many months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The art show highlighted the difficult journey of the medical staff nationwide in general and the Military Medical Hospital 175 in particular at the toughest places with high risk at field hospitals who had performed first aid by helicopters or seaplanes to the Spratly Islands and hold a peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Along with theatrical performances, there were the performance of dances and songs about love, faith and optimism in the victory over the Covid-19 pandemic, a peaceful new and developed life.

In the past two years, the medical staff of the Military Medical Hospital 175 have to put away their personal works and forgotten about their own happiness, even suspension of their wedding ceremony to engage in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. These contributions have touched the hearts of millions of people.

They have returned to normal life and enjoyed truly happy moments along with their relatives including new companions. 

By Hoai Nam–Translated by Huyen Huong

