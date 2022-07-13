HCMC holds important position in Vietnam - US ties: official

The ceremony marking the 246th Independence Day of the US in HCM City on July 12 (Photo: VNA)

He made the remark while addressing a celebration of the 246th Independence Day of the US held by the US Consulate General on July 12.

Offering congratulations to the US on the Independence Day, he said after ups and downs in history, the two countries’ relations have been increasingly reinforced with the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive partnership in 2013 being an important landmark.

He spoke highly of the US’s achievements, noting that HCMC still has many things to learn from the North American nation, especially when countries, including Vietnam, are restructuring their economies towards green and sustainable development.

The city is where many cooperation activities between the two countries, especially in education, high technology and smart city building, are being carried out. It views partnerships in high technology, digital transformation and renewable energy as the focus and the future of its relations with US partners, according to Hoan.

The official also affirmed that his city will create favorable conditions for foreign enterprises, including those from the US, to make investment and do business.

Talking about the upcoming visit to the US by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Hoan said the trip reflects HCMC’s strong commitment to the US and helps further strengthen collaboration, particularly economic ties, between the city, as well as Vietnam as a whole, with the US.

In his speech, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper said over the last 27 years, the two countries have reformed their relations by working together to resolve common challenges. They have cooperated closely to promote common targets on economy, health security, the environment and education while supporting a strong, independent and prosperous Vietnam.

The US supports Vietnam’s protection of its sovereignty on air, on land, at sea and now on cyberspace, he said, underlining his country’s steadfast commitment to continue to address war consequences.

He said Vietnam and the US are pursuing climate change response objectives. Their people are connected through increasingly enhanced ties among enterprises, universities, youth and war veteran associations. In particular, when the Covid-19 pandemic reached its peak, they assisted each other in terms of medical supplies, vaccine and technical support.

In the recent past, the momentum for bilateral relations has been accelerated thanks to Vietnamese and US leaders’ commitments. The two sides have organized high-level mutual visits, including the trips to Vietnam by US Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, along with a working visit to the US by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh within the framework of the ASEAN - US Special Summit, the ambassador added.

Vietnamplus