HCMC holds dialogue between municipal government, businesses

At the conference

Attending the conference was Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC Tran Kim Yen and 240 businesses, associations, processing zones and industrial parks, high-tech agricultural zones, and high-tech parks.

Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thi Le said that the city hoped to accompany businesses to quickly resume operations.

The event received many opinions and ideas focusing on supporting the municipal authorities to improve the investment environment and support enterprises to strengthen their business growth.

The most concerning issues covered were administrative procedures reform; policies of human resource training and employment, finance, credit, taxes and fees; land, planning and infrastructures; business connectivity and the local authorities' supporting policies.

Some enterprises suggested the city to improve the infrastructures of Hiep Phuoc Industrial Zone, invest in the construction of apartment buildings, parks, kindergartens, playing grounds, schools and vocational training centers, and in a fairway dredging project on the Soai Rap River that will allow larger vessels to dock at Hiep Phuoc Industrial Zone.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) meets representatives of businesses. Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (L) meets representatives of businesses.

According to Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thi Le, HCMC will continue to pay attention to building urban administration, improving the investment environment, and creating the most favorable conditions for enterprises to strengthen their production and business activities.

The city has built a strategy of socio-economic recovery and development that is divided into two phases.

In the first stage from now until the end of this year, the city will resume production and supply chains, create jobs for laborers and ensure social security for the residents.

In the second stage from 2023 to 2025, HCMC will continue to effectively control the Covid-19 pandemic, implement solutions and programs approved at the 11th City Party Congress, and solve obstacles to ensure rapid and sustainable development.

Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thi Le meets representatives of businesses. The dialogue attracts around 240 local and foreign enterprises in HCMC. Chairperson of the Young Businesspeople Association of Ho Chi Minh City Pham Phu Truong speaks at the meeting.





By Ai Van – Translated by Kim Khanh