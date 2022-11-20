HCMC holds celebration to honor oustanding winners of Vo Truong Toan award

At the ceremony ( Photo: SGGP)



Attending the meeting were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue and Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc.

Speaking at the celebration, Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu, Director of the city Department of Education and Training said that teachers in Vietnam were traditionally held in the highest esteem and Vietnamese people all respect teachers. Starting in 1982, Vietnam Teachers' Day on November 20 was officially established. That tradition of respecting teachers is increasingly promoted and molded into a tradition in the educational culture and life of the Vietnamese people.

Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu, Director of the city Department of Education and Training speaks at the ceremony ( Photo: SGGP) According to the Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, Vietnam Teachers' Day on November 20 is a day when the society honors generations of teachers - like ferrymen who drove generations of students to the landing of success and educate the young generation into useful citizens - future owners of the country.

Therefore, he expected each teacher to be a good example for students to follow because a teacher symbolizes standards, love and humanity.

Ho Chi Minh City was going through difficult days with many challenges from the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, resulting in various adjustments; the education sector has adapted to the country’s new stages to adopt innovative solutions in teaching and school management tasks by applying information technology and digital transformation for the 2022-2023 school year and next school years.

In addition, the challenge for the education and training sector also comes from the new general education program and the expectations set to create a key driving force for the comprehensive development of the country in this period.

The 11th Party Congress in Ho Chi Minh City of the 2020-2025 term set the task for the city's education sector to train high-quality, international-qualified human resources in priority fields as well as develop its role as an education and training center of the country.

Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, presents award to teachers ( Photo: SGGP) Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue presents award to teachers ( Photo: SGGP) Currently, despite many difficulties and challenges of a southern metropolis, the city’s education and training is still developing continuously thanks to the good direction of the city Party Committee, the People's Council, and the People's Committee and advocacy of city dwellers and political and social organizations, mass organizations, departments, districts, districts and cities.

Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu said that, in recent years, the city has maintained the results of education universalization at all grades as well as developed a diverse education system, and built a learning society. Every year, Ho Chi Minh City builds many new schools and classrooms, giving priority to equipping facilities, teaching and learning equipment, to better meet the learning needs of children.

At the same time, Ho Chi Minh City also facilitates the implementation of many specific regimes and policies to attract teachers for the sector in addition to the implementation of many breakthrough projects and programs to be the lead in the country.

the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training also received the emulation flag of the Ministry of Education and Training ( Photo: SGGP) On behalf of the leaders and people of Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee sent his best wishes to teachers, managers and employees in the sector.

He praised the city's education sector for excellently leading the emulation movement, innovation and creativity in management, teaching and learning launched by the Ministry of Education and Training, and congratulated winners of the Vo Truong Toan Award over 25 years.

Chairman Mai said that realizing the crucial position and role of education in the country’s development, over the years, Ho Chi Minh City has paid much attention and effort to the development of the education profession and taking care of teachers.

During the last outbreaks of the Covid-19 epidemic, teachers and the education sector in the southern metropolis have made great efforts to overcome difficulties with flexible teaching and learning methods by applying information technology and digital transformation to become shining examples for the country’s education sector.

Currently, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has directed the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City to complete the city's education strategy in the new period.

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Vietnam Teachers' Day on November 20, the Chairman emphasized the significant role of teachers. Mr. Phan Van Mai said that teachers are both engineers to build the knowledge foundation and personality for students, and artists on the podium, inspiring, passionate and perfecting the souls of students.

City leaders also take heed of attracting good people into pedagogy as well as taking care of and fostering teachers is a regular and very important task, how to make teachers confident and motivated to pursue their teaching profession.

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City proposed the Department of Education and Training focus on solutions synchronously in the coming time by developing a master plan on teachers’ payroll and school size. At the same time, the education sector should have petitioned to city authorities to improve teachers’ income.

The HCMC People's Committee Chairman welcomed the initiative of the SGGP Newspaper and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training in launching the Vo Truong Toan Award to honor teachers' dedication to the teaching profession and spread good values over the past 25 years.

Chairman of the People's Committee Phan Van Mai presents award to teachers ( Photo: SGGP) In 2022, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Vo Truong Toan Award, the Minister of Education and Training decided to award certificates of merit to 25 typical teachers who have been honored with the Vo Truong Toan Award over the years.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training also received the emulation flag of the Ministry of Education and Training for its outstanding achievements in teaching method innovation and improving the quality of education and training.

On this occasion, 50 typical managers and teachers were selected for the 25th Vo Truong Toan Award in 2022.

At the ceremony, 636 excellent teachers said that they highly appreciated city leaders who have made efforts in the development of education and training.





By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan