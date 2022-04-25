HCMC holds activities to mark National Reunification Day

The Reunification Hall in Ho Chi Minh City



In District 5, the district authorities launched a campaign of cleaning up and planting trees at Su Van Hanh Apartment; mobilized people, organizations and enterprises in the locality to perform the cleaning environment, develop the green areas in front of houses, offices, schools, hospitals and urban order along with activities of urban embellishment.

On the same day, Binh Chanh District also kicked off a send-off ceremony of the “Tree planting festival in gratitude to Uncle Ho” through practical activities of planting, taking care of and protecting trees, and a clean-up campaign along with road-bed and pavement order.After the launching ceremony, the delegates planted 300 pterocarpus macrocarpus along inter-hamlet street No.2-3A connecting to the house of People's Armed Forces Hero Dong Den .Following the planting trees ceremony, the delegates also visited People's Armed Forces Hero Dong Den’ relatives and offered incense to demonstrate their gratitude to the late hero.

By Minh Nghia, Thuong Thuong- Translated by Huyen Huong