HCMC highly appreciates international collaboration

HCMC leaders and foreign representative agencies in the city (Photo: SGGP)



Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai reported that due to negative impacts of the fourth Covid-19 outbreak in the city on socio-economic aspects last year, its GRDP witnessed an unavoidable severest decrease of 6.78 percent.

The good news is even in such harsh days of the pandemic, HCMC was still able to maintain its leading role in the national economy, with total budget revenues exceeding the annual estimate, import-export turnover increasing, and direct foreign investment rose by 38.4 percent.

Notably, the remittance amount to HCMC reached US$6.6 billion (a growth of 9 percent compared to the previous year), 70 percent of which was poured into manufacturing and trading. This is an important capital source, contributing to improve the living standards of city residents and to recover the local economy.

Chairman Mai stressed that for HCMC to now enter the new normal status safely after successfully controlling the violent outbreak, it is impossible not to mention the enthusiastic support from the international community. In 2022, the city aims at safely adapting to and flexibly controlling the Covid-19 pandemic, continuing the establishment of the urban government and the improvement of the investment environment.

To fulfill these missions, regarding foreign affairs, the municipal authorities will focus on strengthening relationships with its partners worldwide, effectively implementing signed international commitments, and promoting global collaboration projects.

On behalf of foreign representative agencies in HCMC, Consul General of Switzerland in HCMC Martin Urs Maier thanked the support of HCMC People’s Committee and the HCMC Foreign Affairs Department to ensure the medical safety of foreign nationals staying in the city during the recent Covid-19 outbreak.

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai delivers certificates of merit to consulate generals helping the city during the fourth Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo: SGGP)





Appreciating the great efforts of Vietnam and other nations in diplomacy to maintain and develop friendly relations as well as economic cooperation, Consul General Maier further informed that his and his colleagues’ top goals are to create favorable conditions for high-level visits of leading delegations, to organize domestic and international tourism programs to boost economy and serve entertainment purposes, to host cultural and scientific events and conferences, to re-establish exchange programs among countries for economic recovery and trading, investment activities.

In the meeting, HCMC People’s Committee awarded certificates of merit to 21 consulates general, economic-cultural offices, and commercial representative offices for their support in the fight against Covid-19 in HCMC.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Huong Vuong