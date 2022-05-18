HCMC highly appreciates contribution of scientific-technological organizations

Deputy Head of the Standing Committee of the Propaganda and Education Board of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Hong Son visits VUSTA. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee To Dai Phong (third from the right) visits the Center for Biotechnology. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the delegation led by Deputy Head of the Standing Committee of the Propaganda and Education Board of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Hong Son went to the HCMC Department of Science and Technology, the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA), and the HCMC Institute for Development Studies (HIDS). Meanwhile, the delegation led by Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee To Dai Phong came to the Center for Biotechnology and Quang Trung Software City.

Mr. Le Hong Son expressed the appreciation to all valuable contributions of experts, scientists, specialists, and officers in research institutes and state management units via their scientific-technological studies, support in policy development, promotion of innovation among scientific intellectuals for the industrialization and modernization process. They have actively boosted the establishment of a knowledge-based economy and the sustainable growth of HCMC in general.



He stressed that the Propaganda and Education Board of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee will continue to provide necessary advice for the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee in order to create favorable conditions for related state agencies to address any possible problems regarding scientific research, in hope of more research results being commercialized to satisfy the demands of HCMC during its development, and overall growth of the country.



Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen The Nghia, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of VUSTA, is delivering the present to the Propaganda and Education Board of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen The Nghia, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of VUSTA presented leaders of the Propaganda and Education Board of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee a Collection of Philosophy and Collection of Politics, compiled by VUSTA itself.



By Thanh Trinh – Translated by Huong Vuong