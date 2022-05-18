HCMC highly appreciates companionship of US business community

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, meets US enterprises. (Photo: hcmcpv.org.vn)

Leaders of departments and agencies in HCMC; Ms. Marie Damour, Consul General of the US to HCMC; Mr. Jahanzeb Khan, Vice President of Amcham Vietnam HCMC; Ms. Mary Tarnowka, Managing Director of AmCham Vietnam also attended the seminar.



Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, said that the American business community is one of the strongest and most dynamic business communities in the city, with many contributions to the city's socio-economic development, as well as the relationship between the two countries. Especially, when the city struggled with the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and implemented an economic recovery program after that, the US business community has actively accompanied the city in connecting HCMC with vaccine manufacturers, donating medical equipment, and calling on the US Government to support vaccines for Vietnam, as well as giving suggestions to the city on the economic reopening and recovery plan.



Mr. Phan Van Mai expressed his joy and pride that, according to the survey results of AmCham Vietnam on the prospects of reopening for economic recovery and development after the pandemic in November 2021, HCMC is a locality that the US businesses appreciated the most. On behalf of the Government and people of HCMC, the Chairman of the municipal People's Committee sincerely thanked the attention, companionship, and support of the US business community over the past time.



Mr. Phan Van Mai said that the relationship between HCMC and the US has been witnessing a remarkable development with economic cooperation as the focus. Currently, the US is the second-largest export market and the 10th largest investor in the city, with many outstanding investment projects in fields with high added value. The US is an important partner in trade and investment, with 1,570 projects in the city, with a total investment of more than US$1.7 billion. HCMC and the US have a lot of potential for cooperation, especially in the priority fields of the city where the US has strength, such as information technology, high technology, healthcare, infrastructure construction, urban management, and climate change response.



“With the goal of building HCMC to become a smart city by 2025 and a regional economic-financial center by 2045, the city urgently needs the cooperation of the foreign business community, including the US business community,” Mr. Phan Van Mai said.



At the seminar, leaders of HCMC listened to proposals from US businesses on improving the investment environment and discussed the potential and orientation of cooperation between HCMC and the US to create an increasingly attractive business and investment environment in the city to US investors in particular and foreign investors in general.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Thuy Doan