HCMC highlights residents’ role in corruption prevention and fight

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R), Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (C) and Chairman of the Internal Affairs Committee of the city's Party Committee Le Thanh Liem (L) at the conference

The meeting took place under the chair of Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen with the participation of Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs Nguyen Van Yen; Chairwoman of the People’s Council of HCMC Nguyen Thi Le; Chairman of the Internal Affairs Committee of the city's Party Committee Le Thanh Liem; Head of the Inspection Commission of the municipal Party Committee Duong Ngoc Hai; Director of the HCMC Public Security Department Le Hong Nam.

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen reported that last year, HCMC directed the settlement of serious corruption cases, especially complex cases directed and supervised by the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption.

As of present, the city has strictly imposed penalties on officials and Party members for corruption or wrongdoings in four cases under the direction of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption and 18 major cases in HCMC in 2020-2021.

In the work plan for 2022, anti-corruption activities must focus on building and improving the Party and the city’s entire political system; implementing the direction on monitoring, inspection, and Party disciplinary of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption; imposing strict fines for individuals who violate laws with the principle of no zones off-limits and no persons exempted, the city’s Party Chief stressed.

He asked for an enhancement of detection and settlement of wrongdoings in state agencies at all levels and the responsibilities of heads of departments and units for faults.

Administrative reforms in high-risk areas for corruption, such as large-scale major projects, land, site clearance, construction, bidding, enterprise equitization, projects with State capital, finance management, and properties of State-owned enterprises must be improved.

The Secretary of the municipal Party Committee delegated agencies of internal affairs and law enforcement to promptly carry out the investigation of four cases and seven corruption cases under the direction and supervision of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption, and recovery of money and assets lost in corruption cases.

In the fight against corruption in the socioeconomic field, it was also important to fight negative phenomena in political thought, morality, and lifestyle. Party members and public servants have to set an example and enhance the studying and following of Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morality, and lifestyle.

Besides strengthening inspection activities of State agencies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, social and political organizations, it needs to promote supervision of the local people in the corruption prevention and fight, he noted.

