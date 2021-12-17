HCMC has over 173,000 people vulnerable to coronavirus in need of protection

The city has recorded 173,500 people at high risk from the disease, including 140,000 people with underlying diseases and the rest being adults aged over 65 years.
The information was released at a press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the city yesterday organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.
At the press conference, Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai informed that up to December 15, the Ministry of Health confirmed 491,068 Covid-19 cases in the city, including 490,476 infections in the community and 592 imported cases.
The city has run out of 7,950,886 first shots of the Covid-19 vaccine, 6,897,284 second doses, 10,025 additional shots and 23,438 booster ones.
After two months of reopening, Ho Chi Minh City has maintained the Covid-19 pandemic level 2 for many weeks; however, the locality still has detected numerous Covid-19 patients and the highest death rate related to the disease in the country. Most of the death cases due to Covid-19 are people aged over 50 years with underlying diseases without being vaccinated and using antivirus drugs.
From December 13 to now, some schools in the city have detected eight Covid-19 cases, including six students and two teachers.
Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai
Currently, the city health sector is performing treatment for 11,574 Covid-19 patients, including 370 children under 16 years old, 505 patients being put on the ventilator and 15 severe patients undergoing ECMO intervention.As of December 15, 1,065 patients have been hospitalized, 1,011 recovered cases have been discharged from hospitals and 65 deaths due to the disease.
