HCMC has no red zone: Health agency leader

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Nguyen Hoai Nam (Photo: SGGP)

He made the statement at a periodic press brief on November 8 about the Covid-19 pandemic in HCMC. According to him, Phuoc Kien Commune ranks at level 3 or orange zone (high-risk zone).

Also at the meeting, Mr. Nam said the city People’s Committee announced a citywide level 2 Covid-19 alert.

Specifically, of 22 districts, 13 ones reaching level 1 (Low level of Covid- 19) while seven localities at level 2 (Moderate level of Covid-19) including districts 3, 10, 12, Binh Tan, Binh Thanh, Binh Chanh and Hoc Mon. Nha Be and Can Gio districts are at level 3 (High level of Covid-19).

For 312 wards, communes, and towns, 197 are ranked at level 1, 102 at level 2, and 13 at level 3.

When it comes to ranking Can Gio district as orange zone whereas before this district has ranked level 1, the Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health said that in the past, Can Gio recorded 15 cases per day on average. But from November 1 to 6, the district’s rate of positive cases of Covid-19 shot up with an average of 20 cases a day or even up to 46 cases some days.

Dr. Nguyen Hoai Nam pointed out the travel of workers in Long Hau Industrial Park as the culprit of locally-transmitted case s. Many workers in Ly Nhon commune working in Long Hau Industrial Park in the Mekong Delta Province of Long An bordering Nha Be District have suspected coronavirus disease; however, they were let return to their shelters because the park has no separate isolation area leading to community transmission.

To control cases of Covid-19 in Can Gio, Nha Be, Hoc Mon, District 12 and districts tending to rise, Dr. Nguyen Hoai Nam said the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health sent four teams of delegators to the above localities to check and assess the level of the epidemic on November 7.



Mr. Hai speaks at a periodic press brief on November 8 (Photo: SGGP) Simultaneously, according to the current plan, the city health sector is monitoring to detect infected people early to prevent the epidemic spread. The health sector also plans to conduct random Covid-19 tests at airports, supermarkets, railway stations and bus stands, and business establishments.

Deputy Head of Ho Chi Minh City's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai announced as of November 7, the city had a total of 439,196 Covid-19 cases.

Worse, some districts have seen a spike of new Covid-19 cases lately. Currently, some 11,527 patients are being treated. Of 11,527 patients, 656 are children under 16 years old, 255 critically ill patients on ventilators, 11 patients supported with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

953 patients were admitted to hospitals citywide and 533 patients were discharged from hospitals on November 7 and 35 people succumbed to the virus taking the total number of deaths to 16,936 this year.

By Quang Huy - Translated by Uyen Phuong