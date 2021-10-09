HCMC has many policies to support enterprises recover production

Ms. Phan Thi Thang, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People's, attends the live stream of the 'People ask, city answers' program on October 8. (Photo: SGGP)
Particularly, the city would focus on establishing connections to help businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, production establishments, and business households, access capital from banks conveniently. Many preferential capital sources at wards, communes, and towns from mass organizations and the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies would also be ready to meet the capital needs of enterprises, establishments, and business households.
Ms. Phan Thi Thang also said that the Government was drawing up a draft decree on some tax policies, with an estimated corporation tax reduction of 30 percent for enterprises with revenue not higher than VND200 billion in the past year and a 30-percent reduction of value-added tax for businesses in some fields. Especially, all business households are expected to enjoy the exemption from all payable taxes in the third and fourth quarters of this year.
Ms. Phan Thi Thang emphasized that from now until October 15, HCMC would continue to assess the control on the Covid-19 pandemic. If the situation changes well, it will gradually open more production and business activities. The city will try not to either close again or disrupt the supply chain of goods. Regarding labor resources, she said that besides many workers who wanted to return to their hometowns, many workers also wanted to return to HCMC to work.
According to Ms. Phan Thi Thang, the city is in dire need of workers and will create the most favorable conditions to help them receive two injections of Covid-19 vaccines soon when they return to HCMC.
On the evening of October 8, Ms. Phan Thi Thang, Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Committee, attended the live stream of the 'People ask, city answers' program on the topic of economic recovery under new normal state.
