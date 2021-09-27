HCMC has enough Covid vaccine for inoculation of immigrant laborers



He said at a regular press conference to inform about the epidemic situation in the city on September 26 organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

Mr. Tam added that about 7 million residents in the southern metropolis have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2.6 million people have got their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

At the press conference, Deputy Head of Ho Chi Minh City's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai said that the Ministry of Health presented the draft in an online meeting of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control with 63 provinces and cities on September 25, in which, the Ministry of Health provided three mandatory indicators and four high-risk levels.

However, many points in the ministry's draft guidelines were not close to the city’s health care situation such as at least 80 percent of people over 50 years old getting two doses of Covid-19 vaccine; 100 percent of health stations in communes, wards having medical oxygen.

Moreover, the Ministry proposed all wards, communes must plan to set up mobile medical stations and community care teams for people infected with Covid-19.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP) Therefore, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai on September 26 signed a document to send to the Prime Minister proposing that HCMC will apply its own regulations decided by the Prime Minister to resume economic activities. Ho Chi Minh City will coordinate with relevant authorities to research and report to the Prime Minister.

The municipal People's Committee also expected the Government to prioritize vaccines for the city and the southern key economic region in order to soon improve the vaccination coverage rate.

Regarding the roadmap to remove barriers, organize circulation or the plan to welcome workers back to Ho Chi Minh City after October 1, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Transport Phan Cong Bang shared the Department has been working on a draft plan for Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee’s approval. The Department has also developed plans to organize internal and inter-regional traffic, including transportation of workers and students who had returned to their hometown before the social distancing.

However, regarding inter-regional travel, it is necessary to have the consensus of localities, even need the opinion of the Central Government, the Department of Transport of Ho Chi Minh City will announce when it is officially approved by the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, said Mr. Bang.

