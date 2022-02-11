HCMC has a thirst for immigrant workers

However, the risk of labor shortage in large numbers after the Covid-19 epidemic is up to 30 percent of direct production workers and skilled and high-quality workers.



Early in 2022 when businesses use new financial sources to recruit personnel for their production and business plans in the new year. Currently, many businesses are busy recruiting with the number of hundreds and thousands of employees. In particular, inexperienced workers also have job opportunities.

Tech-Link Silicones Vietnam Company in HCMC’s District 7 has received many orders in the new year; thus, it is recruiting 100 employees with an income of VND9 million-VND12 million a person per month plus an end-of-year bonus and gifts for every occasion of the year. The company needs inexperienced but hard-working employees with long-term commitment because the company will train them later.

Similarly, Nissei Electric Vietnam Company in Thu Duc City needs to employ 100 production staff. Inexperienced employees can also interview online; if they pass the interview, they will be supported with free accommodation, an attractive thirteen salary, trips, and gifts on holidays and Tet.

Elsewhere in the city, Furukawa Automotive Parts Vietnam Company (FAPV) is hiring 1,000 unqualified workers with an income of VND8.5million-VND11 million each a month and benefits to support accommodation, shuttle bus to work, end-of-year bonus, travel during the year...

RGF HR Vietnam located in HCMC’s District 3 is looking for experienced and skilled staff and managers who are fluent in English or Japanese. To attract employees, the company offers a salary of VND22 million- VND132 million a person monthly, depending on the position.

JAC Recruitment Vietnam Company in District 1 is also recruiting for many employees with a salary of VND40 million-VND90 million a person monthly while Persolkelly Vietnam Company in District 1 needs to recruit a marketing team leader with a good work ethic who are fluent in English, logical thinking, visionary and they must deal with high pressure at work.

According to Navigos specializing in hunting high-qualified human personnel for enterprises, financial and banking establishments are seeking many information technology employees and salesmen.

Meanwhile, enterprises in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry are scarce in salesmen and marketers; therefore, Navigos recommends that businesses should choose potential candidates instead of experienced employees in order to help businesses optimize their existing human resources and attract more human resources.

According to Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan, up to now 95 percent of employees in the city have returned to work. The city is reviving direct job exchanges and expanding online job platforms to connect labor supply and demand.

At the same time, the southern metropolis has developed specific security policies on cheap social housing, accommodation in association with the Government's support policy to support employees VND500,000-VND1 million a worker in three months.

Additionally, city administrations also encourage landlords to reduce room rents while supporting landlords to borrow money for the decoration of their rooms. Furthermore, the city administrations will have solutions for harmonious relations between employers and employees. Employers are encouraged to publicize salaries, bonuses, benefits and policies to help employees feel securer to work at enterprises.

Deputy Director of the Center for Forecasting Human Needs and Labor Market Information in Ho Chi Minh City (Falmi) Do Thanh Van assessed that the labor market after Tet 2022 is having positive changes because many businesses need to hire many immigrant laborers. Meanwhile, a large number of workers from other provinces continued to return to the city after the epidemic and after the Tet holiday.

The city's activities to take care of Tet and pay salaries, bonuses and benefits of enterprises have contributed to the stability of the labor market after Tet. In addition, the Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs sector also has had a program to support the recovery and development of the labor market including solutions to support employees returning to work. This helps to solve difficulties in recruitment of personnel and also creates job opportunities for students, trainees and employees in the future," said Mr. Do Thanh Van.

According to Falmi, the city presently needs 44,800-55,600 employees for the textile and garment - footwear, food processing, mechanical, chemical-pharmaceutical - rubber industries, architecture, transportation, warehousing, electricity - electronics. In 2022, it is expected to need about 255,000-310,000 workers.

Chairman of the Scientific Council of the Vietnam Institute of Training and Human Resource Development Tran Anh Tuan announced that businesses are rushing to recruit but they are still facing a labor shortage of up to 30 percent -60 percent, especially direct workers.

Inexperienced and qualified employees have had huge job opportunities. However, enterprises always need more professional workers with standard professional attitudes while low-skilled workers will face lay-off if they don’t make effort to learn more, said labor expert Tran Anh Tuan.

The expert also suggested that Ho Chi Minh City continue to improve the quality of human resource training, contributing to labor productivity improvement and competitiveness. Last but not least, the city ought to increase connection between students, trainees and training institutions with enterprises and promote analysis and information on the labor market in order to provide employees.



By Manh Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan