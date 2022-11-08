HCMC has 75 inappropriate points for picking up, dropping off passengers

Illustrative Photo



Accordingly, the municipal Department of Transport has just sent an official letter to the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and districts to review the unregulated points of picking up and dropping off passengers to re-establish order and traffic safety as well as to put the city transportation into smooth operation under state management to report to the HCMC People’s Committee.





Most of the inappropriate points as mentioned above are in District 5 with 25 points on the streets of Le Hong Phong, Vo Van Kiet, Su Van Hanh, Hung Vuong, Tan Da, An Diem and so on. Besides, Thu Duc City has 22 points comprising Song Hanh street in Hanoi Highway, National Highway 1A, Kha Van Can, National Highway No.13, Pham Van Dong and so on.District 6 has six points, including the area in front of Nga Tu Ga bus station, the Nam Long Residential Area and the area in front of Party Committee of District 12, An Suong Residential Area. Meanwhile, District 1 has five points; district 10, Binh Tan and Tan Phu districts have four points in each district; Binh Thanh District and Binh Chanh District have two points; Hoc Mon District and Tan Binh District have one point in each locality.The municipal Department of Transport proposed the localities strengthen the activities at the inappropriate pick-up and drop-off places and handle the violations.Besides, the localities are able to collaborate with the department’s Inspectorate to check and handle the violations as regulated.

By Thanh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong