HCMC, Hanoi coordinate to hold memorial ceremony for Covid-19 victims

The scene of the online meeting on coordination in preparing the memorial ceremony for compatriots, officers, and soldiers who died of Covid-19 on November 19. (Photo: SGGP)
Vice-Chairman - General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Le Tien Chau, on the morning of November 13, chaired an online meeting with relevant agencies on coordination in preparing the memorial ceremony for compatriots, officers, and soldiers who died of Covid-19 on November 19.
Vice-Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Phung Khanh Tai said that following the direction of the Standing Committee of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat on assigning the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front to coordinate with Ho Chi Minh City to organize a memorial ceremony for people, officers, and soldiers sacrificed during the Covid-19 pandemic, based on the agreement between the Standing Board of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the Hanoi City Party Committee, and the leader of the Vietnam Television, the Standing Board of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee had issued a plan to organize a memorial ceremony for the deceased compatriots, officers, and soldiers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ceremony also aims to encourage the spirit of the frontline forces and raise the people's sense of responsibility in participating in the Covid-19 prevention and control. The memorial ceremony also encourages the spirit of solidarity and the willpower of Vietnamese people so that each person can unanimously overcome difficulties and challenges, adapt safely and flexibly, and effectively control the Covid-19 pandemic, recover production and business activities, develop the social economy, and construct and protect the country.
Vice-Chairman - General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Le Tien Chau. (Photo: SGGP)According to the plan, the memorial ceremony will be held on the evening of November 19 in HCMC and Hanoi. It will be broadcast live on the Vietnam Television channel and relayed on HCMC Television Station and other central and local ones.
At the meeting, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, and delegates discussed and agreed that the memorial ceremony would be held stately, formally, and economically, especially strictly comply with regulations on Covid-19 prevention and control.
Vice-Chairman - General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Le Tien Chau welcomed and highly appreciated the Standing Party Committee of HCMC for actively coordinating with the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the Hanoi Party Committee to build plans to organize this meaningful memorial ceremony.
Based on the plan, Mr. Le Tien Chau proposed the HCMC Party Committee and the Hanoi Party Committee to ensure the conditions of facilities, security, order, safety, pandemic prevention, and other requirements to organize the memorial ceremony well at these places.
District-level units of HCMC and localities, such as Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Long An, Da Nang, Bac Giang, and Bac Ninh, where there are many people died of Covid-19, can choose the appropriate form to simultaneously respond to the memorial ceremony held by the Central Government and HCMC.
Mr. Le Tien Chau also suggested that religious organizations choose an appropriate form to organize memorial activities for Covid-19 victims.
During the memorial ceremony, central and local agencies must restrict cultural, artistic, entertainment, and recreational activities. Television stations and television channels are requested to temporarily stop broadcasting cultural and entertainment programs and prioritize simultaneously relaying the memorial ceremony broadcast by the Vietnam Television Station.