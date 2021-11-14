HCMC, Hanoi coordinate to hold memorial ceremony for Covid-19 victims

Vice-Chairman - General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Le Tien Chau. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the plan, the memorial ceremony will be held on the evening of November 19 in HCMC and Hanoi. It will be broadcast live on the Vietnam Television channel and relayed on HCMC Television Station and other central and local ones.At the meeting, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, and delegates discussed and agreed that the memorial ceremony would be held stately, formally, and economically, especially strictly comply with regulations on Covid-19 prevention and control.Vice-Chairman - General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Le Tien Chau welcomed and highly appreciated the Standing Party Committee of HCMC for actively coordinating with the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the Hanoi Party Committee to build plans to organize this meaningful memorial ceremony.Based on the plan, Mr. Le Tien Chau proposed the HCMC Party Committee and the Hanoi Party Committee to ensure the conditions of facilities, security, order, safety, pandemic prevention, and other requirements to organize the memorial ceremony well at these places.District-level units of HCMC and localities, such as Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Long An, Da Nang, Bac Giang, and Bac Ninh, where there are many people died of Covid-19, can choose the appropriate form to simultaneously respond to the memorial ceremony held by the Central Government and HCMC.Mr. Le Tien Chau also suggested that religious organizations choose an appropriate form to organize memorial activities for Covid-19 victims.During the memorial ceremony, central and local agencies must restrict cultural, artistic, entertainment, and recreational activities. Television stations and television channels are requested to temporarily stop broadcasting cultural and entertainment programs and prioritize simultaneously relaying the memorial ceremony broadcast by the Vietnam Television Station.