  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC hands over sponsorship to 682 children orphaned by Covid-19

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union, Association of Young Vietnamese Entrepreneurs and other units yesterday held a ceremony to sign and hand over the sponsorship with total financial support of VND100 billion (nearly US$4.36 million) to 682 children orphaned by Covid-19 until they reach 18 years of age.
HCMC hands over sponsorship to 682 children orphaned by Covid-19 ảnh 1 Deputy Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang hands over sponsorship to children orphaned by Covid-19.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Deputy Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang highly appreciated the meaningful programs of units, agencies and enterprises which have contributed to the city's Covid-19 fight with the city. 
Ms. Phan Thi Thang expected that businesses would have more adaptive initiatives under the pandemic, creating more products for their development and joining hands with the city on social welfare works.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more