HCMC hands over sponsorship to 682 children orphaned by Covid-19

Deputy Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang hands over sponsorship to children orphaned by Covid-19.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Deputy Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang highly appreciated the meaningful programs of units, agencies and enterprises which have contributed to the city's Covid-19 fight with the city.Ms. Phan Thi Thang expected that businesses would have more adaptive initiatives under the pandemic, creating more products for their development and joining hands with the city on social welfare works.