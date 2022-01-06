HCMC halts operation of Covid-19 Prevention, Control Command Post

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai at a conference on Covid-19 prevention and control works in the city.



However, if the Covid-19 pandemic develops complicatedly, the HCMC High Command will promptly advise to reactivate the command post.

According to the decision, the Municipal High Command, Department of Public Security, Department of Health, Department of Information and Communications, Office of HCMC People’s Committee and other relevant units will withdraw their assigned staff from the command post.The Municipal People’s Committee assigned the HCMC Department of Health to regularly collaborate with relevant units to perform the Covid-19 prevention and control works under the new situation; permanently update, monitor and predict the pandemic situation inside and outside the city to consult the city leaders for prompt and appropriate directions.In addition, the Municipal Department of Public Security was assigned to direct its sub-units to update the information related to pandemic, residence and immigration management, promptly detect the cases traveling from pandemic areas without health declaration or illegal imported cases for handling.The Covid-19 Prevention and Control Command Post was established from the beginning of July 2021 and strengthened personnel at the beginning of September 2021 amid the complicated Covid-19 pandemic situation in the city. The command post is responsible for consulting the policies, plans and measures on Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control.Up to now, the Covid-19 situation in the city tends to be better with the decreased number of infections, hospitalized patients, severe cases and deaths. Therefore, the city decided to halt the operation of the command post.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Huyen Huong